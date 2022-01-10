Former Star principal, wife allegedly abused adoptive children. A trial date is set

A trial date has been set for a former Star Middle School principal and his wife while they consider a plea offer in a case involving the alleged abuse of their adoptive children over a three-year period.

Tony and Pamela Nelson were charged with multiple injury to children felonies in May 2019. Tony Nelson, 50, faces two counts, while Pamela Nelson, 49, faces three.

The Nelsons, who were indicted by a grand jury, will stand trial together at 8:30 a.m. on July 25, 3rd District Judge Andrea Courtney confirmed during a status conference Monday in Canyon County.

Both parties were accused of withholding food from their two adoptive children and locking a child in a room for long periods of time. Additionally, Pamela Nelson struck a child, authorities alleged, and Tony Nelson knew of it and allowed it to happen.

The crimes allegedly occurred on or between Jan. 1, 2016, and Jan 24, 2019, the indictment shows.

Tony Nelson’s attorney, Michael Bartlett, told the Statesman that the Nelsons have been offered a plea deal to settle the case, but he could not disclose additional information. He said the Nelsons have not accepted any offer, which is why the trial date was set.

A status conference was scheduled for June 6 at 9:30 a.m.

The Nelsons posted individual $100,000 bonds in 2019 and were released from the Canyon County jail, according to court records. No-contact orders were put in place to prevent the couple from contacting the children.

Tony Nelson was with the West Ada School District for about 27 years, including serving as Eagle Middle School principal for 11 years, according to the district. He was principal at Star Middle School from April 2018 to May 2019, when he was placed on administrative leave until his contract ended.

