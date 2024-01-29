Former Stark County all-star educator heading to state prison for possessing child porn

A gavel.

CANTON – A former Stark County teacher who was honored two years ago as one of the community's top educators will spend 18 months in prison for possession of child pornography.

Nicholas Valentino, 37, of North Canton, pleaded guilty Jan. 11 to a bill of information for felony pandering obscenity involving a minor.

According to the Stark County Prosecutor's Office, Valentino was in possession of child pornography on his computer.

Valentino was a social studies teacher at Fairless High School. He resigned from the job in December, citing personal reasons.

Superintendent Mike Hearn said Valentino was placed on leave this summer when the district learned he was involved in a criminal investigation. Hearn said investigators assured him no Fairless students or families were involved.

Throughout his career at Fairless, Valentino served as a coach. In December 2022, the Board of Education appointed Valentino as head boys golf coach and in 2018 eighth-grade wrestling coach.

In 2022, The Canton Repository reported Valentino was one of Stark County all-star educators and was named Fairless' Teacher of the Year.

"In his time at Fairless, Nick has raised academic achievement on the Government Ohio State Test through rigorous, engaging, and relevant lessons," the story said. "The Jackson High School and Ohio State grad is one of our leading advocates for kids. He sets a high bar of academic excellence expectations for his students. However, he couples this with an endearing ability to inspire."

He also was honored in 2019 as a Repository Teacher of the Month.

According to court documents, between June 2023 and Aug. 18, 2023, Valentino procured, possessed or controlled obscene material that had a minor as a participant. He will report to prison June 23.

By pleading guilty via a bill of information, Valentino's case went through the legal system more quickly and avoided a review by a grand jury and a trial.

Stark County Common Pleas Judge Chryssa Hartnett sentenced Valentino to 18 months in state prison followed by five years of post-release supervision. He will also have to register as a Tier II sex offender. He will be required to register as a sex offender every 180 days for 25 years.

A message was left with Valentino's attorney, Eugene O'Byrne.

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Nicholas Valentino, former Fairless teacher, sentenced to state prison