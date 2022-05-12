Former Starkville firefighter charged with embezzlement

William Moore, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo
·1 min read

May 11—STARKVILLE — An Oktibbeha County man surrendered himself to authorities Monday on a felony charge of embezzlement: fraud committed in public office.

Starkville police spokesman Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said Clarence Parks, 45, turned himself in on May 9 following an investigation that involved both internal and external complaints. At the time of the incidents, Parks was an employee of the Starkville Fire Department.

Following his arrest, Parks was released on a $5,000 bond.

If you have information, please contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.

william.moore@djournal.com

