Former state AG back in jail for alleged probation violation

A former Pennsylvania attorney general who served jail time for leaking grand jury material and lying about it has been taken into custody on an alleged probation violation.

A spokesperson for Montgomery County said Friday that 55-year-old Kathleen Kane is behind bars at the county jail.

Kane was charged with drunken driving following a crash in Scranton last month.

A Montgomery County judge then issued a bench warrant for her arrest.

Kane was on probation from her 2016 conviction for perjury, obstruction and other counts for leaking secret investigative files to embarrass a rival prosecutor.

