Former state AG sent to treatment after probation violation

A former Pennsylvania attorney general who served jail time for leaking grand jury material and lying about it has admitted she violated her probation when she was arrested for drunken driving.

Kathleen Kane was sentenced Monday to two months to a year of jail on the probation violation.

She was given credit for time served and was to be paroled to a residential alcohol treatment center.

Kane was charged with drunken driving in March following a crash in Scranton.

She had been on probation from a 2016 conviction for perjury and other counts.

Kane was the first woman and first Democrat to be elected attorney general.

