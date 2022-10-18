Former state attorney sentenced to 3 years in prison on federal fraud, conspiracy charges

Former State Attorney Jeffrey Siegmeister was sentenced to 40 months in prison on federal conspiracy and fraud charges, according to a release from United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg.

In February, Siegmeister pleaded guilty to several charges, admitting he used his position of power to benefit him. He could have faced up to 48 years in prison.

The charges he was sentenced for included unlawful activity, conspiracy to commit extortion, wire fraud, and tax fraud. As part of his plea deal, Siegmeister has also agreed to pay victims for any financial losses they suffered as a result of his actions. The court entered an order of forfeiture in the amount of $518,803.30

Siegmeister was the elected state attorney for the Third Judicial Circuit of Florida from 2013 to 2019.

On Feb. 24, 2021, Siegmeister was charged with breaking several laws, when it was discovered he used his position to conspire with defense attorney Marion Michael O’Steen and reduce or dismiss criminal charges for O’Steen’s clients, in exchange for money or other benefits. A federal jury found O’Steen guilty on June 15.

O’Steen was sentenced to 44 months in federal prison for extorting a client and for failing to file a form with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. As part of O’Steen’s sentence, the court entered an order of forfeiture in the amount of $60,000, which are proceeds of the extortion offense, and ordered O’Steen to pay a $45,000 fine.

According to the release from Handberg’s office, “On August 17, 2018, O’Steen extorted one of his clients, telling him that if the client paid him an additional $60,000, O’Steen would use up a ‘favor’ with the state attorney to make ‘everything go away,’ representing that O’Steen had favors with Siegmeister for which people would pay him. O’Steen told his client he could ‘go to trial and fight em’ out, which I don’t think you can win.’”

The release said, “Siegmeister acknowledged having conspired with O’Steen to use a facility of commerce for unlawful activity, between approximately November 2017 and May 16, 2019, during which time O’Steen requested official acts from Siegmeister—including the favorable disposition of charges filed against his clients, and the delay of official actions in order to enable O’Steen to obtain additional “fees” from at least one of his clients—for which Siegmeister solicited bribes from O’Steen.”

In April 2018, Siegmeister told O’Steen that he would have to purchase a bull that he was selling in exchange for the “favorable treatment Siegmeister had provided O’Steen’s client,” the release stated.

Also connected to this case, Attorney Ernest Maloney Page IV was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment in September for conspiracy to bribe Siegmeister in connection with the resolution of his client’s pending criminal cases.

“It’s been a long time coming,” David Phelps, who had to take over as state attorney for the remainder of Siegmeister’s term, told Action News Jax in February. ”We finally have some justice. He had to look at the judge and say, yes, I am guilty.”

At that time, Phelps recalled the challenges he encountered once he stepped in.

“It was a serious blow to the residents,” he said. “There were certainly morale issues within the office that we tried to address.”

FBI Jacksonville Special Agent in Charge Sherri E. Onks released the following statement about the case:

“As a member of law enforcement, Jeffrey Siegmeister was given incredible power to enforce the law and ensure justice. Likewise, as an officer of the court, Michael O’Steen had a duty to uphold the highest standards. However, instead of protecting the rights of citizens, both chose to abuse their positions of authority in an effort to line their own pocketbooks, and this type of activity will not be tolerated by the FBI. We will continue our work to root out any and all forms of corruption within the judicial system to ensure those who violate the public’s sacred trust are held accountable.”

