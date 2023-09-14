Former state case worker imprisoned for sexually harassing women

CAMDEN - A former case worker has received a five-year prison term for sexually harassing women under investigation or supervision by the state Department of Children and Families.

Gilberto Ortiz, 53, of Woodbury must serve his sentence without parole eligibility, according to the state Attorney General's Office.

Ortiz admitted guilt in May to making unwanted advances and to intimidating women in an effort to have sex, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

It alleged Ortiz, while assigned to investigate possible negligence by a mother in February 2020, touched the woman without her consent during home visits. He also sent her sexually explicit images of himself, the Attorney General’s Office said in a statement.

Investigators also found victims from additional incidents in 2019.

The family services specialist was charged in March 2020. He was suspended, then resigned from the DCF.

The agency bars its workers from having “any improper relationship” with a person under its supervision or investigation.

Under a plea agreement, Ortiz also is now barred from public employment and from holding public office.

Superior Court Judge David Ragonese in Camden sentenced Ortiz on Sept. 8.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Gilberto Ortiz must serve his sentence without parole eligibility