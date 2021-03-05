Former State Department aide arrested in connection with Capitol riot

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Phil Helsel and Michael Kosnar
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A former State Department aide during the Trump administration has been arrested in connection with the pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to an FBI spokesperson and documents.

Federico Klein was arrested Thursday by the FBI in Virginia, but the agency would not discuss the charges or the case, and court documents did not appear to be online.

Politico first reported the arrest.

Government records show Klein worked on Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and was hired at the State Department in January 2017.

Government files show that at least into 2020, Klein was serving as a political appointee at the State Department as a special assistant in the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs.

An FBI spokesperson referred further questions to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.

An emailed request for comment from that office was not immediately returned Thursday night.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cecilia L. Klein said that her 42-year-old son told her after the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol that he was at the Mall but he did not go onto the Capitol grounds.

"I asked him — he said 'I was on the Mall.' I said, 'did you go on the Capitol grounds?' He said 'no I did not, I was on the Mall,'" Cecilia Klein said by phone Thursday night.

She said that her politics are very different from her son's and that he was not a top official in the Trump administration.

"We are not talking about a Cabinet official or a sub-Cabinet official," she said. "My son was a schedule C," she said, referring to a classification in government.

Justice Department officials have said they have filed charges against more than 300 people the riot at the Capitol, some of which are under seal because the defendants have not yet been arrested. Federal prosecutors allege a wide range of motives and behavior, from extreme violence to apparent ignorance that what they were doing was illegal.

Some have been accused of assaulting police officers and threatening to attack lawmakers, while others are charged with the lesser offense of illegally entering a protected building.

A George Washington University study this week found that more than half of those charged were not connected to extremist groups or to one another.

Recommended Stories

  • 18-year-old banned from video game for life over messages sent to athlete: ‘This case was never about revenge’

    EA Sports banned a gamer for life after he flooded a former soccer player's inbox with racist messages.

  • The Dow Fell 345 Points Because the Fed Couldn’t Save the Day

    Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the agency wouldn’t deviate from its current policy. Rates spiked and stocks, particularly growth, tumbled.

  • Bookmark This Guide to Make Sure You'll Never Suffer From Dry Skin Again

    Say bye-bye to dry — for good.

  • Americans favor confronting China on human rights despite risk to economic ties, survey finds

    American attitudes toward China have soured significantly in the past three years, with 70% of those surveyed for a report published on Thursday saying Washington should stand up to Beijing over its human rights record even if it damages economic ties. Nearly 9 in 10 respondents to a Pew Research Center survey of more than 2,500 Americans conducted in February said they saw China, the world's second largest economy, as a competitor or enemy rather than a partner, the U.S.-based center said. "Americans want more focus on human rights – even at the expense of economic ties – in bilateral relations with China," the report said.

  • 'I Cannot Be Intimidated. I Cannot Be Bought.' The Women Leading India’s Farmers’ Protests

    Women are on the front lines of India’s farmer protests—and making themselves heard

  • Despite no combine, NFL releases list of who merited invites

    The last NFL event not impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic was the 2020 combine in Indianapolis. A year later, with the 2021 combine canceled, the league has released a list of players who would have merited invitations. From such high-profile quarterbacks as Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, the almost-certain top overall draft pick by Jacksonville, and Ohio State's Justin Fields to guys who sat out last season such as Oregon tackle Penei Sewell, there are 323 players from 100 schools.

  • Agency cancels Hawaii tsunami watch after huge Pacific quake

    The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center cancelled a tsunami watch Thursday for Hawaii that was issued after a huge earthquake occurred in a remote area between New Zealand and Tonga. The agency previously cancelled a tsunami warning it had issued for American Samoa. The magnitude 8.1 quake struck the Kermadec Islands region.

  • Myanmar coup: 'Everything will be OK' teenage protester mourned

    Kyal Sin, known as Angel, was one of 38 people killed in anti-coup protests on Wednesday.

  • U.S. issues warning after Microsoft says China hacked its mail server program

    All federal government agencies have until noon Friday to download the latest software update to block the perpetrator.

  • Japan’s Gun Laws Worked So Well They Need to Ban Crossbows

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyTOKYO—It’s been said that if you outlaw guns, only outlaws will have guns—but that’s not true in Japan, which has some of the strictest laws on the books forbidding the possession of guns, and imposes even harsher penalties for using them. If you fire a gun at someone here, you’re likely to spend more than 20 years in jail. The severe penalties even deter the yakuza, Japan’s organized crime syndicates, from using firearms. In 2017, there were only three people killed by gunshots in the entire nation. But human beings will always find ways to kill each other and, as it turns out, when you outlaw guns in Japan outlaws will resort to other deadly weapons—like crossbows.Thwack.Now, the Japanese government is considering banning most people from buying, selling, or owning these semi-automatic bow and arrows. After a series of horrific crimes using the weapons there are now pending revisions to Japan’s laws which will limit their usage to sports and tranquilizing animals. The new revisions are expected to be passed in the current session of the parliament.The new laws will be retroactive, so those outlaws out there who were planning malfeasance with their handy crossbows are going to have to turn them in to authorities, or get a permit, or face jail-time. If you were planning to take a shot at being a real-life (homicidal) Green Arrow—think twice. The penalties for using it as a weapon are likely to be severe. However, if you’re using a crossbow for a legitimate purpose—like crossbow shooting—you’ll be allowed to keep it, if you are granted a permit.Fearsome Yakuza Really Miss Halloween This YearThere have been several grisly murders over the last decade that provided the impetus to crack down on the handling of these potential weapons. According to Japan’s National Police Agency, in the last 10 years there have been 32 cases of crossbows being used in crimes, with six people killed and 11 people injured.Of these murders, the most horrific was a familicide that left three people dead and one person in critical condition.Last summer, Hideaki Nozu, a troubled 23-year-old living in Takarazuka City in western Japan, reportedly purchased a crossbow and used it to shoot his entire family. According to reports in Sankei Newspaper and other Japanese media, he went on a murderous rampage on the morning of June 4, shooting his younger brother twice in the bathroom at point-blank range, his mother in the living room, and his 75-year-old grandmother in her bedroom. Each shot was fired to the head and pierced the skull. Later that day, he summoned his aunt to the house. When she arrived and opened the door, he shot her in the neck at the entrance. She ran out of the house with the arrow still lodged in her neck and called for help. Having successfully removed one of the arrows, his younger brother was still breathing when police arrived, but died at a hospital seven hours later.During a period of self-imposed isolation and possible mental illness, Nozu had reportedly blamed his family for all his troubles, including having to drop out of college because he was unable to pay for tuition. He was indicted on murder and attempted murder charges and reportedly told police that—with the objective of killing his entire family—he had practiced with the crossbow several times at home before putting his plan into action.The crossbow killings unleashed a volley of copy-cat crimes. One incident, which occurred on July 26, prompted Hyogo Prefecture to make an ordinance restricting the sales and ownership of crossbows. It involved an unemployed housewife who shot her husband with a crossbow while he was sleeping. Luckily for the husband, the arrow only grazed his head, and he woke up before his wife could finish the job by attempting to slit his throat with a kitchen knife. The crossbow-bearer told police investigators that after losing her job and being trapped at home because of the pandemic she had become increasingly irritable. She had heard of the murders committed in June of that month and decided to purchase her own crossbow to use on her husband. The following month there was another incident: a 28-year-old unemployed woman used a crossbow to shoot an elderly social worker, piercing his right arm. Fortunately, he lived, and the assailant was arrested for attempted murder.Under the pending laws, crossbows—which are usually referred to as “bow guns” or “Western bow and arrows” in Japan, though they’re officially called crossbows in parliament—will be strictly defined as a bow that uses a locking mechanism to hold down the string after it has been drawn, and can release an arrow with enough force to harm a living human being. Nine months after the anti-crossbow bill becomes law, citizens who want to get their hands on the weapons will have to get permission from the local public safety commission and keep the bows locked away when not in use. Crossbow use will only be allowed at firing ranges and other special venues. Recently released ex-convicts, drug addicts, and those under the ge of 18 will not be allowed to own crossbows. Illegal possession of a crossbow can be punished with a prison term of up to three years or a fine of up to 500,000 yen (about $5,000). Restrictions on the buying and selling of crossbows are being fine-tuned as the bill heads towards finalization, but crossbow dealers who do not do proper background checks or fail to confirm whether the buyer is licensed, will face up to six months in jail or a fine of up to $2,000. If there was a National Crossbow Association in Japan, they would be fuming. The Daily Beast did ask the National Bowgun Shooting Association for comment on the pending law but as of press time they had not responded.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Why QAnon followers are pinning their last desperate hopes on Trump emerging as president on March 4

    QAnon's most devoted fans believe bizarrely that former President Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 19th President on March 4, 2021.

  • Veterinarians share 11 things every cat owner should do

    These pet experts shared things all cat owners should be doing, from how to feed them to how to play, plus common mistakes cat owners make.

  • Make the best grilled cheese sandwich with 3 types of cheese, fresh herbs and 1 secret ingredient

    Grilled cheese sandwiches are so underrated. The post Make the best grilled cheese sandwich with 3 types of cheese, fresh herbs and 1 secret ingredient appeared first on In The Know.

  • Netanyahu says SNL joke about Israel vaccine discrimination is ‘so outrageous’

    Israel lead the world in vaccinations per capita, but isn’t vaccinating Palestinians

  • Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview outfit sends strong message, tributes Princess Diana

    Days ahead of Oprah‘s landmark interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, people are already spotting significance in the fashion choices made in the clips released. Meghan Markle‘s Oprah interview outfit reportedly sends a strong message, including a touching tribute to the late Princess Diana. Markle and Prince Harry have spent a year away from the spotlight, adjusting to life after stepping back as “senior members” of the royal family.

  • California serial killer dubbed the 'I-5 Strangler' was strangled, autopsy says

    A California serial killer who authorities say strangled and raped at least seven women was fatally choked himself in a state prison, officials said Wednesday.

  • ‘Always up for a fight’: Mike Pompeo refuses to rule out presidential run on Hannity

    ‘I’m always up for a good fight,’ says Trump ally

  • Myanmar army tells U.N. it is ready to weather sanctions, isolation, envoy says

    Myanmar's military says it is ready to withstand sanctions and isolation after its Feb. 1 coup, a top United Nations official said on Wednesday as she urged countries to "take very strong measures" to restore democracy in the Southeast Asian nation. U.N. special envoy on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, said 38 people died on Wednesday - the most violent day since the coup - as the military quelled protests. Schraner Burgener is due to brief the U.N. Security Council on Friday.

  • It's back to school for Jill Biden and new education chief

    Jill Biden, the teacher in the White House, along with new Education Secretary Miguel Cardona went back to school Wednesday in a public push to show districts that have yet to transition back to in-person learning that it can be done safely during the pandemic. “Teachers want to be back," the first lady said after she and Cardona spent about an hour visiting classrooms and other areas at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School in Meriden, Connecticut.

  • Myanmar's Christian refugees hold anti-coup protest in India

    About 300 refugees from a Christian minority community from Myanmar held a demonstration in India's capital on Wednesday against last month’s military takeover in their country and demanded the immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other Myanmar leaders. The demonstration was held at Jantar Mantar, an area of New Delhi close to Parliament that is often used for protests.