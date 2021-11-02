Former state employee gets prison time for import, sale of erectile dysfunction drugs

A former state employee who bought and resold generic drugs for erectile dysfunction was sentenced Monday in federal court.

Howard Stanley Head Jr., 59, of Franklin County, was sentenced to to a year and a day in prison, fined $1,000 and ordered to forfeit $30,275 in earnings from the illegal activity, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Lexington announced Tuesday.

Head pleaded guilty in June to a charge of conspiracy to import misbranded prescription drugs, court records show. The plea agreement indicates that Head ordered generic versions of Viagra and Cialis from countries like India and Singapore. The packages arrived in the mail with “inaccurate or misleading descriptions of their contents, such as ‘Supplement,’” the plea agreement states.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Head ordered thousands of generic tablets for erectile dysfunction online between July 2015 and October 2019. He resold them for a profit in Frankfort and elsewhere in Kentucky, sometimes using his state employee email address to place the orders and contact customers, the government said in a news release.

Head worked at the Kentucky Finance & Administration Cabinet. Using the online persona “Dr. Head” and the business name Dr. Head’s Meds, he marketed the drugs using code language such as “blue magic” or “energy vitamins,” the indictment stated.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the “drugs were not authorized for entry into the United States” and didn’t meet Food and Drug Administration labeling requirements, nor is Head a doctor or pharmacist, so he “had no legal authority to prescribe, dispense, transport or otherwise handle prescription medications.”

Kentucky State Police and the FDA Office of Criminal Investigations investigated the case.