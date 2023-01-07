Former state legislator who served prison time for Jan. 6 attack running for Congress

Jan. 7—CHARLESTON — A former West Virginia House member who was convicted in connection with his participation in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol Building in Washington is running for Congress.

Derrick Evans, a Republican who was elected to the House from the Wayne County 19th District in 2020 and resigned on Jan. 9, 2021 in face of charges, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of impeding, obstructing or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder and was sentenced to three months in prison.

Evans had been sworn in as a delegate just a few days before the Jan. 6 attack, where he live-streamed his participation in illegally entering the building.

On Friday, he said he is seeking the GOP nomination for the 1st District Congressional seat now held by Rep. Carol Miller, who was just reelected for another two-year term in November.

In his announcement to run for the nomination, Evans said Jan. 6, 2022, was a "personal day of reflection, thinking about my fellow J6er's (fellow participants in the Jan. 6 attack) and the miscarriage of Justice at the hands of our government. Fear over my pending prison sentence. Scared to miss precious time with my family."

In June 2022 Evans was sentenced, telling U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth that he took responsibility for his actions and that he'd let down his family, according media reports. He said he regretted that his actions would leave his kids "fatherless for months."

"I can't just give you probation in a case like this," Lamberth said, adding that he wished Evans the best, saying he didn't think he'd see him again and that he thought Evans could "live a good life again" after prison, media reports said.

Evans had filmed himself at and inside the Capitol Building and had expressed remorse for his actions, describing himself as a "good person who unfortunately was caught up in a moment."

Evans said he had let down himself, community and family in his actions.

In his Friday announcement, Evans struck a different tone.

"Two years ago today I boarded a passenger bus to Washington DC. The goal? Protect our democracy," he said. "If you told me what would happen next, I never would have believed you. I was inside the capitol for 10 minutes. I spoke with a Capitol police officer and thanked him for his service. I was nowhere near the Senate chambers. I was nowhere near the chaos. The moments that followed, changed my life and shaped me into the man that I am today."

Evans said he chose the Jan. 6 date to announce his candidacy because it is an "important anniversary in US history."

"While my name will indelibly be part of it, we should also use it as a chance to remind ourselves about why democracy is so important and how easily it can be threatened," he said.

Evans also blasted Miller, who has yet to say if she will once again run for reelection.

"Who's been looking out for your voice the last five years?" he said. "Carol Miller has had five years to leave her mark on Washington. Five years to make herself known. But instead, she's left the car door open with the keys in the ignition."

Evans said many problems need to be addressed, including election integrity, energy and energy independence and the southern border.

"My top priority has and always will be the people of the great state of West Virginia," he said.

— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com

