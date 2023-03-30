Former state police officer dies in house fire in Southern Kentucky

A former Kentucky State Police officer died in a house fire in McCreary County, state police said in a news release Thursday.

Police were called to assist at a fire at a house in Pine Knot Wednesday, according to a new release.

Once the fire was extinguished, the remains of a man were found inside.

Medical examiners identified the victim as Phillip A. Hays, 57. Hays had retired from state police in 2013, according to the release.

McCreary County Coroner Tim Corder said Hays was alone at the house.