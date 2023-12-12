Former State Property Fund official charged with corruption

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) have charged Denys Kudin, former first deputy head of the State Property Fund (SPF) with a criminal conspiracy to defraud the state, NABU said in a Telegram post on Dec. 12.

Read also: Pochayiv Lavra searched in criminal case in Moscow Patriarchate leadership’s role in inciting hatred

According to the investigation, Kudin was involved in a scheme that caused UAH 400 million ($11 million) in losses to the SPF. Kudin is now a senior executive at Ukrnafta, a state-owned oil drilling company.

Another actor within the criminal organization, led by then-head of SPF, Dmytro Sennychenko, was also charged in the case. The bureau added that the case is among the most significant in the history of Ukraine’s anti-corruption efforts.

Investigators claim that Kudin and his accomplices placed loyal individuals in charge of the JSC Odesa Port Plant and United Mining and Chemical Company. These executives allegedly entered into prearranged contracts with companies that sold their products below market value, diverting the price difference for the benefit of the criminal organization. There are now 11 individuals investigated in the criminal case, NABU reported.

Kudin himself confirmed the charge, adding that he was surprised to learn about his alleged role in the case.

Read also: SBU charges Russian energy minister on suspicion of supplying electricity from seized Ukrainian power plants

“Today, I received a notice of suspicion from NABU, which was an utter surprise,” he said in a Facebook post.

“The suspicion relates to my period of employment with the State Property Fund. I will prove my innocence legally.”

Read also: Ukraine loses 50 million cubic meters of gas per month due to court ruling

Kudin transitioned from the private sector to public service, holding senior roles at the WOG gas station chain until 2018. Within two years, he became deputy and then first deputy head of the State Property Fund. From November 2021 to February 2023, he worked as the first deputy minister of economy, and in February, he was appointed as the executive vice president of corporate strategy and development for Ukrnafta.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine