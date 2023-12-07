Former state Rep. Alan Williams announces he's now working for VP Kamala Harris

Former State Rep. Alan Williams smiles and listens as Speaker of the House Chris Sprowls presents his opening remarks to the Florida House of Representatives during opening day of the 2022 Florida Legislative Session Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

Former state Rep. Alan Williams, who had been a senior official at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), now is working for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Williams this week announced his new job on LinkedIn, saying he had become "Senior Advisor for Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs in the Office of the Vice President of the United States.""My primary focus (is) on state and local partnerships on behalf of the Biden-Harris Administration," he wrote on the social media platform. "The journey ahead is both exciting and impactful." Williams confirmed the announcement in a text message late Wednesday.

The 48-year-old was Deputy Assistant Secretary for Intergovernmental Relations at HUD, serving as an advisor on state legislative and congressional issues to HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge and her senior staff.

Former State Representative Alan Williams leads the program at the C.K. Steele bus plaza. The Tallahassee Branch of the NAACP hosts its annual Rev. C.K. Steele Sr. Commemorative Service and the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Rally, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.

He served in the Florida House of Representatives 2008-16, representing Gadsden and Leon counties. Williams ran for Leon County Supervisor of Elections in 2016, losing to Mark Earley, then went to work for the governmental affairs team of the Tallahassee-based Meenan Law Firm.

"Championing America’s values and human rights is a cornerstone of this endeavor," he posted this week. "It’s a privilege to contribute to initiatives that uphold the principles that define our nation and working towards a world where these values are universally respected."

Another Tallahasseean, Vincent Evans, had a similar title in the administration, serving as "deputy director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs" for Harris. He moved on to become executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus. "Equally significant is the commitment to equipping the American middle class to not only navigate but thrive in a global economy," Williams wrote in his LinkedIn post. "Through strategic engagement and collaboration, I will aim to create opportunities that empower individuals, ensuring they are well-positioned for success."

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee's Alan Williams joins VP Kamala Harris' team as advisor