Former state Rep. Bob Young apologizes for his 'bad actions'

Barberton city prosecutor Jennifer Roberts listens to defense attorney Mike Callahan address the court on behalf of his client former state Rep. Bob Young during Young's sentencing in Barberton Municipal Court on Friday. Young was sentenced to probation and no jail time for domestic violence for hitting his wife.

Former state Rep. Bob Young apologized Friday for his “bad actions” over the past six months that resulted in him being convicted of domestic violence and three other misdemeanors.

Young said he embarrassed himself, his family and his political colleagues.

“All I can do is go forward and be a better version of myself,” Young said during his sentencing in Barberton Municipal Court.

Young was convicted of domestic violence for hitting his wife in a bench trial in October and accepted a plea deal in November that resolved three other misdemeanor charges for violating a protection order.

Edward O’Farrell, the visiting judge who handled Young’s case, sentenced Young to probation and no jail time Friday, with several conditions, including that Young wear a device that monitors for alcohol consumption. If Young violates the conditions of his probation, O’Farrell said he could face up to two years in jail or additional probation time.

While on bail and awaiting sentencing, city prosecutors say Young tampered with his alcohol monitoring device five times. Prosecutors, though, withdrew a request to revoke Young’s bond so that his sentencing could proceed Friday.

O'Farrell placed young on supervised probation for one year and unsupervised probation for a second year. If the probation department deems the second year unnecessary, the judge said Young could be released from probation.

Young is convicted of domestic violence in bench trial

Young, 42, a Republican from Green who resigned his house seat under increasing pressure from his party, was convicted of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, in a bench trial for an incident involving his wife.

O'Farrell found Young not guilty of assault, also a first-degree misdemeanor, for a separate incident involving Young's brother.

Young's wife, 16-year-old daughter and brother testified during the trial. His wife said she didn't call police because she was afraid of what Young would do.

More: Former state Rep. Bob Young's wife says she didn't call 911 'because he scares me'

Young, though, testified that his wife was the one who slapped him, and he called his daughter, who witnessed their fight, a liar.

After the trial, Young still faced two counts of violating a protection order and one count of menacing by stalking for contact he had with his wife before his case went to trial. All three charges were first-degree misdemeanors.

Young’s attorneys reach agreement with prosecutor

Attorneys John Greven and Mike Callahan reached an agreement with City Prosecutor Jennifer Roberts in November that resolved all of Young’s cases.

The menacing by stalking charge was changed to violating a protection order. Young then pleaded guilty to three counts of violating a protection order.

The attorneys agreed to a sentence of one year of probation and no jail time for all four charges. Young faced up to six months in jail for each of the charges.

At the plea, O’Farrell lifted a temporary protection order that barred Young from seeing his wife, though Young wasn’t permitted to return to his home as a condition of his bail. Young planned to meet with his wife through a representative of their church to work out an agreement on his contact with her and their children.

O’Farrell ordered that the probation department do a pre-sentence investigation of Young and that he complete any mental health or substance abuse screens that were part of this probe. The fight between Young and his wife followed a GOP fundraiser and party at the couple’s home, during which both were drinking.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at swarsmith@thebeaconjournal.com, 330-996-3705 and on Twitter: @swarsmithabj.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Former state Rep. Bob Young gets probation and no jail time