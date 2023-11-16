Former state Rep. Bob Young to get probation for domestic violence and other charges

Former state Rep. Bob Young smiles as he agrees to plea guilty to three misdemeanor charges of violating a protection order during a hearing at Barberton Municipal Court Thursday.

Former state Rep. Bob Young, who was convicted last month of domestic violence for hitting his wife, accepted a plea deal Thursday that avoids any jail time for this and other misdemeanor charges.

Young pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts of violating a protection order, first-degree misdemeanors, in Barberton Municipal Court.

The attorneys agreed to a sentence of one year of probation and no jail time for all four charges. Young, who faced up to six months in jail for each of the charges he was convicted of, will officially be sentenced Jan. 5.

A temporary protection order that barred Young from seeing his wife was lifted, though Young won’t be able to return to his home as a condition of his bail. Young will meet with his wife through a representative of their church to work out an agreement on his contact with her and their children.

“This family — a beautiful family — needs to heal,” Edward O’Farrell, the visiting judge who handled Young’s case, said to Young. “I know you want that. I really sense that. Ms. Young does. These children deserve that.”

Young is convicted of domestic violence in bench trial

Young, 42, a Republican from Green who resigned his house seat under increasing pressure from his party, was convicted of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, in a bench trial last month for an incident involving his wife.

O’Farrell found Young not guilty of assault, also a first-degree misdemeanor, for a separate incident involving Young’s brother.

Young’s wife, 16-year-old daughter and brother testified during the trial. His wife said she didn’t call police because she was afraid of what Young would do.

Young, though, testified that his wife was the one who slapped him, and he called his daughter, who witnessed their fight, a liar.

After the trial, Young still faced two counts of violating a protection order and one count of menacing by stalking for contact he had with his wife before his case went to trial. All three charges were first-degree misdemeanors.

Attorneys reach agreement to resolve all of Young's charges

John Greven and Mike Callahan, Young’s attorneys, met with City Prosecutor Jennifer Roberts for two hours Thursday afternoon and crafted an agreement that resolved all of Young’s cases.

The menacing by stalking charge was changed to violating a protection order. Young then pleaded guilty to three counts of violating a protection order.

O’Farrell ordered that the probation department do a pre-sentence investigation of Young and that he complete any mental health or substance abuse screenings that are part of this probe. The fight between Young and his wife followed a GOP fundraiser and party at the couple’s home, during which both were drinking.

The parties agreed that Young would be placed on probation for one year, with the conditions including that he complete any required mental health or substance abuse counseling, refrain from drinking alcohol, not go to any bars and be placed on a device that monitors alcohol consumption.

Young will be required to pay court costs and supervision fees. He also agreed not to appeal the guilty verdict in the bench trial or the sentence imposed against him.

Young questions terms of contact with his family

Young said very little during the hearing until it came to the lifting of the protection order and what he will be permitted to do.

Roberts said Young’s wife was fine with the protection order being terminated as long as Young agreed not to return home and to wear an alcohol monitoring device. She said his wife was willing to meet with Young with a church representative present.

“I don’t think she wants him to come home for now,” Roberts said.

Roberts suggested that Young and his wife come up with the terms of how he will interact with her and their children during the meeting with the church representative.

Young, though, said he wants to make sure he understands what the conditions are so that he doesn’t end up in trouble again.

“I don’t want to put myself in a vulnerable position,” Young said. “There's been some valuable lessons for me.”

O’Farrell said if Young listens to what his wife says during the meeting, and abides by this, “everything will be fine.”

“Ms. Young is the victim, and she's in control,” the judge said. “If she tells you something, you can accept that. You will then be in compliance with the court order and bail conditions.”

