Former state Rep. Edward Acevedo faces sentencing for tax case stemming from ComEd probe

Former Democratic state Rep. Eddie Acevedo is scheduled Wednesday to be the first person sentenced on charges stemming from the wide-ranging Commonwealth Edison bribery probe.

But not a word about ComEd is expected to be uttered at Acevedo’s hearing. There won’t be any mention of bribes, or former House Speaker Michal Madigan, for that matter.

Instead, Acevedo faces up to about a year in prison after pleading guilty in December to a relatively minor federal tax evasion case, admitting he evaded taxes owed on income from his consulting business from 2015 to 2017, costing the Internal Revenue Service a total of about $37,000.

Acevedo, 58, faces up to about a year in prison when he’s sentenced via videoconference by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly. He could also qualify for probation, however, and prosecutors have hinted in a recent court filing that they may not push for any time behind bars.

Though minor in scope, the case against Acevedo arose from the ongoing investigation involving an alleged scheme by ComEd to bribe Madigan to assist the utility with legislation it wanted in Springfield.

Acevedo previously told the Tribune he’d been interviewed by federal investigators as part of that probe. His plea agreement with the government did not contain any indication that he’d agreed to cooperate.

A former police officer who served as Madigan’s assistant majority leader in the House, Acevedo went on to work as a consultant paid by former state Rep. John Bradley, a Democrat from Downstate Marion and a onetime contract lobbyist for ComEd. Acevedo told the Tribune last year he had been paid as much as $5,000 a month by Bradley.

Before Bradley, Acevedo said, he had worked as a consultant for Shaw Decremer, a former Democratic House staffer and campaign operative ousted from Madigan’s political organization following complaints that he was abusive.

Federal authorities subpoenaed the secretary of state in 2019 for Acevedo’s lobbying records, as well as those of his two sons and their lobbying firm, Apex Strategy LLC. Acevedo was also named in a grand jury subpoena served on Madigan’s office in July 2020.

Acevedo’s sons, Alex and Michael, also were indicted with similar tax charges last year and are awaiting trial.

Alex Acevedo’s attorney alleged in a court filing last year that it was clear investigators were after Madigan. During a proffer meeting between Alex Acevedo and prosecutors in February 2020, at least 75% of the questions asked by the government “pertained to Mr. Madigan and his associates,” attorney Ricardo Meza wrote.

“However, when (Alex) Acevedo’s truthful responses did not seem to align with what the government sought to hear, the IRS agent pivoted and began asking Mr. Acevedo questions about his 2016 and 2018 tax returns,” Meza wrote in the motion.

According to Edward Acevedo’s plea agreement, after he discovered he was under criminal investigation by the IRS, he had his accountants work up draft reports for the years in question that contained “incomplete information” about his consulting business’ income and expenses.

ComEd, meanwhile, agreed in 2020 to pay a record $200 million fine as prosecutors unveiled a criminal complaint charging the company with a yearslong bribery scheme involving jobs, contracts and payments to Madigan allies.

Prosecutors said the utility attempted to “influence and reward” Madigan by providing financial benefits to some close to him, often through a key confidant and adviser at the center of the probe. In November 2020, that key confidant, former lawmaker Michael McClain, and three others were charged.

Madigan and McClain were both charged in a separate indictment earlier this month with racketeering conspiracy alleging they participated a range of corrupt schemes, including the ComEd bribery.

The scandal helped end Madigan’s reign as the nation’s longest-serving speaker in January. Madigan later resigned from the Illinois House and as Illinois Democratic Party chairman.

jmeisner@chicagotribune.com