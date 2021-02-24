Former state Rep. Kevin Haggerty arrested

David Singleton, The Times-Tribune, Scranton, Pa.
·1 min read

Feb. 24—Former state Rep. Kevin M. Haggerty was arrested today on forgery and other charges related to fraudulent credit card use, investigators said.

Haggerty, 48, of 1704 N. Webster Ave., Dunmore, is accused of charging hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise on a credit card belonging to a woman who cares for his elderly mother, according to arrest paperwork.

He faces multiple counts of forgery, theft and other charges.

The cases was investigated by the Dunmore police and referred to the state attorney's office, which announced the arrest.

Check back for updates.

Contact the writer: dsingleton@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9132

