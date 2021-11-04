Former State Rep. Michael DiMassa’s business partner is the second arrest in FBI probe of emergency COVID expenditures in West Haven

FBI agents on Thursday made a second arrest in an ongoing investigation of questionable spending by West Haven of federal COVID relief money.

Agents picked up John Bernardo, a business partner of former Representative Michael DiMassa, who was charged on October 20 with stealing more than $600,000 in COVID relief money.

Bernardo and DiMassa, Democrats, are partners in the Compass Investment Group. They created the consulting business in January, about a month after West Haven’s newly reelected Democratic Mayor Nancy Rossi authorized DiMassa as one of two City Hall officials able to approve pandemic related expenditures. Federal authorities accused DiMassa of using the business to collect phony billings from the city and spending tens of thousands of dollars of the money gambling at the Mohegan Sun casino.

Bernardo, of West Haven, is scheduled to be presented in federal court in New Haven at 11 a.m. The criminal complaint outlining charges against him is sealed, but is expected to be made public after his court appearance.

Pre-election speculation about irregularities connected to COVID spending in West Haven have been topic number one in political circles since summer.

DiMassa’s name surfaced in October amid reports that the FBI, as well as Rossi’s city administration, were looking into what the mayor called a number of large and apparently irregular expenditures from about $1.2 million in federal funds the city received through the state Office of Management and Budget.

“Over the last two weeks, I have personally reviewed many of West Haven’s federal CARES Act expenditures,” Rossi said last month. “I have come across several large expenditures that have caused me great concern. Some of the expenditures appear improper and may be potentially fraudulent.”

DiMassa is a longtime West Haven city employee in addition to being a state legislator. After his arrest, DiMassa was stripped of all legislative committee and leadership assignments and resigned within days.