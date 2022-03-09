Former state Rep. Robin Smith pleads guilty to federal wire fraud charge

Melissa Brown, Nashville Tennessean
  Glen Casada
Former Tennessee Rep. Robin Smith pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a federal wire fraud charge, just days after she was officially implicated in a scheme prosecutors allege involves former House Speaker and current Rep. Glen Casada.

Smith's rapid Monday resignation and plea agreement Tuesday signals she could be cooperating with federal investigators in a tightening probe that engulfs Casada and his former top aide, Cade Cothren, who was forced out of state politics following a scandal involving illegal drugs and racist and sexist texts.

Federal prosecutors allege the trio in 2019 schemed to set up and run a shadowy political consulting firm fronted by Cothren, who assumed the false identity of Matthew Phoenix.

"There are no excuses," Smith said in a statement following her guilty plea. "I intend to cooperate fully as a witness with the federal government and do whatever I can to assist the government in this regard. I have resigned as Representative of the Tennessee House. I did so out of respect for the honor of Tennesseans, my commitment to public service over the last several decades, and of course, my Christian faith. I believe in forgiveness and I hope to earn yours over time."

A sentencing hearing in the case was set for October.

Phoenix Solutions was originally established to offer services to legislators facing primary challenges, but it later expanded to act as a vendor for the General Assembly's mailing services program. The program gives each lawmaker a $3,000 annual stipend for constituent mailing campaigns.

Smith marketed the firm to her statehouse colleagues, lying about her connection to the firm and telling colleagues a false backstory on Matthew Phoenix, according to court documents. Cothren later signed IRS forms as Phoenix, prosecutors allege, so Phoenix Solutions would be approved as a qualified vendor for the state.

Smith's charging document refers to Casada and Cothren as Individuals 1 and 2, respectively. Neither have returned a Tennessean request for comment, nor have they been charged in the case.

Smith's case is the first to come to light 14 months after FBI agents descended on the offices and homes of several House lawmakers, including Smith, in a federal probe.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, said Monday the investigation is ongoing.

"It is clear in the charging documents that certain individuals used their official capacity to target General Assembly members and the Republican Caucus by using a fake company to siphon off money illegally and deceptively," Sexton said in a statement. "I will continue to cooperate fully with federal authorities as the investigation continues which has been the case since I became speaker in 2019."

A 2020 Tennessean analysis found Casada, Smith and Rep. Todd Warner, R-Chapel Hill, all spent tens of thousands of campaign dollars with little-known companies with shadowy origins in the months leading up to the Jan. 8, 2021 raids.

The three spent $182,794 in campaign money with three businesses in the year before the raids, two of which were not registered with the Tennessee Secretary of State. The third, Phoenix Solutions, was registered but under an agent service that conceals ownership details.

The Tennessee Registry of Election Finance is also investigating Casada and Cothren for their connections to the Faith Family Freedom Fund PAC. The PAC's treasurer testified in January she opened the PAC for her then-boyfriend, Cothren, but she said she had no further involvement in its operations.

On March 2, Cothren declined to appear after the registry issued a subpoena. Cothren's lawyer said her client invoked his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination, according to a letter sent to the registry's board.

