Former state Sen. Brian Kelsey pleads guilty to two federal charges in campaign conspiracy

Former state Sen. Brian Kelsey, R-Germantown, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two federal charges as part of a campaign finance conspiracy. Kelsey is seen here during a recent legislative session.

Former state Sen. Brian Kelsey pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two federal corruption charges in what prosecutors have described as a campaign finance conspiracy to benefit his failed bid for a U.S. congressional seat.

Appearing before a judge at the Fred D. Thompson federal courthouse in Nashville, Kelsey pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the federal government and another count of aiding and abetting the acceptance of excessive campaign contributions.

The case was moving toward a January trial when Kelsey's co-defendant, Nashville social club owner Joshua Smith, pleaded guilty to a single federal charge in October.

The two were indicted last year, with prosecutors alleging the pair illegally shuffled "soft money" from Kelsey's state Senate campaign committee to his federal campaign committee to benefit a congressional bid that ultimately failed.

The Tennessean first reported on the questionable campaign finance donations in 2017. A watchdog group later filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission accusing Kelsey of potentially illegal straw donations and other campaign finance wrongdoings.

Kelsey, a Germantown Republican, appeared in federal court to enter his plea just over a year after he was originally charged. Kelsey has previously characterized the case as a "political witch hunt" and vigorously denied the charges against him.

He initially pleaded not guilty in the case, but in October, requested a change in plea hearing.

Kelsey, who chose not to seek reelection this year under the shadow of the looming federal trial, was once a rising star in the Republican legislative ranks. First elected to the House of Representatives when he was just 27 in 2004, he later nabbed a special election in the Senate and won his first full term in 2010.

When he announced in May he would not seek reelection, the lawmaker indicated he wasn't done with public office, telling supporters, "Lord willing, I hope that you will give me the opportunity to run for elected office in Tennessee again in the coming years."

Those hopes have likely been dashed by Kelsey's decision to plead guilty in the case. Tennessee state law bars people convicted of felonies from serving in public office, though people convicted of felonies are not precluded from holding federal office.

It's not yet clear how Kelsey's plea might affect his law license in Tennessee, where he has been an active constitutional lawyer for years, arguing high-profile cases like the contentious school voucher issue. Kelsey remains listed as a senior attorney at the conservative, Chicago-based Liberty Justice Center law firm. The Liberty Justice Center has not yet returned request for comment regarding how Kelsey's plea may affect his employment.

Kelsey's plea marks the third guilty plea or guilty verdict against Tennessee elected officials since 2021. Last year, Memphis state Sen. Katrina Robinson was convicted by a federal jury of fraud charges unrelated to her public office. The Senate in February expelled her from office in the wake of the conviction.

In March, state Rep. Robin Smith quickly pleaded guilty to a single federal corruption charge in a case that shed light on the government's ongoing investigation into former House speaker and then-Rep. Glen Casada, R-Franklin. Casada and his former top aide, Cade Cothren, were later indicted on federal charges in August. Both have pleaded not guilty.

