Former state Sen. Carlos Uresti to be released from prison, his lawyer says

Former state Sen. Carlos Uresti is scheduled to be released from federal prison on Friday morning after serving one-third of his original 12-year sentence for securities fraud, money laundering and other crimes, his lawyer said in a statement.

Uresti's release could not be independently verified. As of 3:30 p.m., a search of inmates in the Federal Bureau of Prisons showed Uresti, a former San Antonio Democrat, was still locked up in a Bastrop correctional facility. The date of his release is shown as December 2024.

Uresti issued a statement through his attorney and longtime friend, Mikal Watts. He credited his early release to the First Step Act, a Trump-era law that reduces federal sentences for good behavior.

"I'm a better man — better than before," Uresti said. "I have learned the art of 'hitting it and pivoting', and it has made all the difference in my situation. Through this journey, I have emerged wiser, healthier, happier, and yes, even funnier. But most importantly, I have achieved a profound sense of freedom where it matters most — within my soul."

Uresti, 59, resigned from the senate in 2018 during his sixth term, after his arrest a year earlier on bribery charges.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison in June 2018 after a jury found him guilty on federal charges regarding his role in an investment Ponzi scheme centered on a company which purportedly bought and sold fracking sand for oil production. Uresti was also ordered to pay $6.3 million in restitution.

In October 2018, Uresti pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery. That count was related to him conspiring with others to pay bribes to former Reeves County Judge Jimmy Galindo in exchange for Galindo taking action to provide certain medical services to inmates at Reeves County Correctional Center.

Uresti began serving his sentence in February 2019. Earlier this year, a judge cut short his sentence to December 2024. The reason for the latest sentence reduction was unknown Friday.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Former state Sen. Carlos Uresti to be released from prison, his lawyer says