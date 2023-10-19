Former state senate candidate found not guilty of open and gross lewdness after jury trial

HINGHAM - A former state senate candidate was found not guilty Thursday on charges of open and gross lewdness and annoying a person of the opposite sex following a two-day trial in Hingham District Court.

Russell T. Protentis, 68, ran an unsuccessful campaign against Democratic incumbent Sen. Michael J. Rodrigues last year for the 1st Bristol and Plymouth District Senate seat.

A 52-year-old woman had alleged that Protentis exposed himself to her at the South Shore Emilson YMCA pool in Hanson on July 15, 2022.

Protentis said the charges were the result of "very shoddy police work."

He said police investigating the allegation did not corroborate it.

"They just took a witness' statement and went out and got a complaint. That's not the way you do things," he said.

Protentis said he would consider running for office again.

"It didn't stop me last time but when you're hit with a situation like that, a charge like that - it stopped me from applying for federal jobs, for just about anything I wanted to do. I had my gun taken away."

He said the case amounted to "foolishness over this stupid thing that was just a made-up charge. I'd like to find out if it was some kind of political vendetta that somebody tried to pull off on me."

Protentis was alleged to have exposed himself during an evening swim. He denied the allegation from the outset. The woman had also been swimming in the pool, and was climbing out when she alleged the incident occurred.

Police said her 27-year-old daughter was with her but did not see the alleged incident. She told police she could tell something was wrong by the expression on her mother's face.

Hanson Police posted a photo of Protentis on social media, taken from surveillance cameras in the parking lot after the alleged incident in an effort to identify him.

Five days after the alleged incident, Protentis called Hanson Police and said he had seen the photos on the news. Police said he acknowledged being at the Hanson YMCA on July 15 but denied the incident occurred.

