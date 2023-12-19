Former state senator Ron Grooms seeking Clark County Council seat

Dec. 19—CLARK COUNTY — A former state senator and longtime figure in Southern Indiana politics is seeking a seat on the Clark County Council.

Republican Ron Grooms, who didn't run for a fourth consecutive term in 2022 in the Indiana Senate, is seeking approval from Clark County GOP precinct committeepersons to fill a soon-to-be vacated council seat during tonight's caucus.

The caucus will decide who fills the Clark County Council District 2 seat, which is held by Darci Schiller through the end of the year. Schiller won the District 2 Clarksville Town Council contest in November, and will begin her four-year term Jan. 1. The remaining term for the Clark County Council seat expires at the end of 2026.

Messages left with Clark County Republican Party leadership Monday seeking information on other candidates in the caucus hadn't been returned by publication time.

The biggest responsibility for county councils is approving budgets, as the body is the fiscal unit of the government.

Prior to his election to the state Senate, Grooms served multiple terms on the Jeffersonville City Council.

"As a longtime elected official in Clark County, representing both local and state government, I feel that my qualifications and experience are well-suited for this position," Grooms stated in a letter sent to precinct committeepersons.

In an interview Monday with the News and Tribune, Grooms, who is 79, said he can make a difference on the council.

"I just seem to enjoy the challenges and the opportunities, and the challenges right now are pretty amazing," Grooms said. "Our government just needs some more attention from people who want to serve for the right reasons, with no axe to grind or profits to be made."