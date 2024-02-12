Former state senator won't represent himself on wire fraud, money laundering charges

Former state senator and gubernatorial candidate William "Sam" McCann has dropped his bid to represent himself in his federal trial on wire fraud, money laundering and tax evasion charges after making one final attempt to delay the trial.

McCann ceded his duties as counsel to Jason Vincent, a Springfield-based attorney who had been serving as stand-by counsel while McCann attempted to represent himself pro se.

The move came after a two-hour display Monday in U.S. Central District Court in Springfield of McCann claiming that he wasn't in the best physical or mental shape to begin the long-awaited trial.

McCann, who arrived in court in a wheelchair and prison garb after he was placed in custody Friday for violating his bond order, claimed in court that he could barely remember events such as his departure from Missouri Baptist Medical Center in suburban St. Louis last Wednesday or his appearance in court Friday on the bond order violation.

More: The 1908 Springfield Race Riot: An unseemly chapter of Springfield history

He also claimed that he wasn't provided at least three of his medications over the course of the past three days while he was being held in the Macon County Jail in Decatur and that his condition was such that he could have fainted at any time.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Bass said that McCann's continued attempts to get out of the trial were a classic case of malingering, a condition where one exaggerates an illness in order to escape some kind of duty. Bass brought up his medical records from Missouri Baptist and stated that they showed him in relative good health and capable of making his own decisions.

He also felt that McCann was exaggerating some heart problems that he had reportedly faced, with a heart monitor that was prescribed to him for 30 days had the battery dead when they met in Macon County Jail. Bass also said that he spoke with pharmacists that told him that at least one of his medications had not been filled in the last 60 days, although he may have had a longer supply of the medication.

The continued health claims were serious enough to where Central District Judge Colleen Lawless, on multiple occasions, asked McCann if he wanted to provide Vincent with the power of counsel, which he eventually acceded to later in the hearing.

Bass had been pushing to get started with the trial Monday, but Vincent felt that he needed more preparation time for him to get ready for being lead counsel in the trial.

Lawless did provide him with the rest of Monday to meet with McCann and Bass to ensure that he was ready, with the trial scheduled to commence Tuesday at 9 a.m.

McCann was indicted in February 2021 on charges that he spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign funds on a wide range of personal items, such as cars, motor homes and a family vacation in Colorado. He is also accused of falsifying his D-2 expense reports to the Illinois State Board of Elections.

More: Once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon will lead to uptick of cicadas across Illinois in 2024

He served as a state senator from 2011-2019, originally in the 49th Senate District before being redistricted into the 50th District. He made a third-party bid for governor in 2018, looking to peel off conservative voters disenchanted with the actions of then-Gov. Bruce Rauner.

He managed to take around 4% of the vote, with his best performances coming in west-central Illinois. He has not been back in politics since 2019, with Steve McClure replacing him in the Senate.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Former Illinois Senator McCann won't defend himself at his trial