Former state trooper pleads guilty

Mar. 11—GUILFORD COUNTY — A former N.C. State Highway Patrol trooper pleaded guilty Thursday to unlawfully transporting and dealing in firearms.

Timothy Jay Norman, 47, of Browns Summit, pleaded guilty to dealing in firearms without a license during a hearing in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina. Sandra Hairston, U.S. attorney for the Middle District, made the announcement and released details on the case.

According to federal prosecutors, law enforcement investigators learned in January 2021 that Norman was selling firearms to various people, including a convicted felon, while employed as a trooper. In May 2021, law enforcement executed a sting operation and used a confidential source to purchase weapons from Norman at his home for $3,200.

Other undercover gun buys were made leading up to July 7, 2021, when law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant on Norman's home and seized thousands of rounds of ammunition and more than 50 firearms. In Norman's

patrol car, they found two more firearms, including one AR-15 rifle that Norman purchased earlier that year.

There was also an envelope with more than $2,000 in cash, currency that included FBI buy money from one of the sting operations, according to prosecutors.

Norman's sentencing is scheduled for June 2 in the federal court in Greensboro. At sentencing, Norman faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a period of supervised release of up to three years and monetary penalties.