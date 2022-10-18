Former state trooper sentenced to year of probation for fraudulent traffic stop scheme

A Delaware state trooper indicted last year for a fraudulent traffic warning scheme pleaded guilty to falsifying business records and official misconduct in New Castle County Superior Court on Monday, the Delaware Department of Justice said.

Cpl. Edwin Ramirez, who was stationed at Troop 9 before his suspension in May 2021, was sentenced to a year of probation and 33 hours of community service — one hour for every false e-warning he filed. He also had to surrender his Council on Police Training certifications.

BACKGROUND:Delaware trooper who received traffic awards charged with running fraudulent traffic scheme

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings called Ramirez's traffic warning scheme an "abuse of power" and said it "victimized innocent motorists," some of whom did not even know they had received an E-warning. Others weren't even driving when the fraudulent traffic stop supposedly occurred.

Ramirez was officially sentenced to two concurrent yearlong prison sentences. It was suspended for a year of probation.

Delaware State Police Superintendent Colonel Melissa Zebley noted in a written statement that Ramirez is no longer employed by the statewide police department.

