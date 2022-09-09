Former statewide coordinator of Children's Week, Senior Day arrested on sexual assault charge

The former longtime statewide coordinator for Children's Week and Senior Day at the Florida Capitol has been arrested on a sexual assault charge.

Jason Zaborske, 47, of Tallahassee, was arrested Thursday on charges of sexual assault and simple battery, according to a probable cause affidavit. He is being held without bond in the Leon County Detention Facility.

On Jan. 30, a woman reported to the Tallahassee Police Department that Zaborske sexually assaulted her at her apartment the night before after the two went out on a date.

She told investigators that after the date, Zaborske asked if he could come inside her apartment to use the bathroom. After she told him they would not be having sex, she said he held her down on a bed, choked her and struck her in the head, sexually assaulted her and forced her to perform a sex act on him.

A nurse who later attended to the woman documented visible injuries to her throat, according to the arrest report.

"The victim is still receiving medical treatment for injuries to her throat," the report says.

Zaborske denied the allegations in July during an interview with investigators and claimed the two had consensual sex after a previous date months earlier. He was scheduled to have his first court appearance on Friday.

He and his Capital Events firm worked over the years with a number of nonprofits, helping with event coordination, publicity and fundraising. Zaborske, well known in political circles and the volunteer community, most recently worked for FloridaMakes, a nonprofit that supports manufacturers.

Zaborske's clients have included United Way, Capital City Youth Services, Senior Day events and the highly visible Children's Week, which drapes the Capitol rotunda in tens of thousands of pieces of hand art. He was a former event coordinator for Downtown GetDowns and served on the board of the Leon County Schools Foundation.

