Former Sterling Heights City Council candidate charged with election fraud

The Michigan Attorney General's office has charged an unsuccessful Sterling Heights City Council candidate with multiple felonies related to ballot forgeries in November 2021.

According to a news release Tuesday from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, 27-year-old Paul Manni of Sterling Heights is charged with nine counts of forging a signature on an absentee voter ballot application, a five-year felony, and nine counts of making a false statement on an absentee voter ballot application, a 90-day misdemeanor.

Manni was arraigned on Aug. 5. Neither he nor a representative could immediately be reached for comment.

A Sterling Heights City Clerk first noticed the alleged fraud and reported it to the Bureau of Elections, which investigated and referred the case to the Attorney General.

Prior to the 2021 election, the Sterling Heights City Clerk investigated an incident where Manni delivered approximately 50 absentee voting applications with his own signature. The City Clerk's office was able to contact nine of the voters indicated in the applications, who each indicated they did not want to apply for an absentee ballot.

According to the Attorney General's office, no ballots were sent to voters as a result of Manni's applications

“These charges prove the state’s signature matching standards and other election security checks and balances catch instances of wrongdoing, prompt thorough investigations and result in appropriate action,” Nessel said in the release, “I appreciate our ongoing partnership with the BOE to root out attempts to undermine our elections.”

