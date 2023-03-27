Former Steuben County assistant DA facing child pornography charges

A former Steuben County assistant district attorney was charged with two counts of possessing child pornography in a federal criminal complaint that alleges more than 100 images were seized from his electronic devices.

James Miller, 63, of Corning made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Marian W. Payson on Monday and was released on computer monitoring and other conditions, Trini E. Ross, U.S. attorney for the Western District of New York, said.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles M. Kruly, New York State Police executed a search warrant at Miller’s Fox Ridge Road residence in May 2021 after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Miller’s email account uploaded suspected images of child pornography.

Kruly said a forensic review of a seized cell phone recovered 84 images of child pornography, while a separate analysis of a computer recovered 22 images of child pornography.

For subscribers:Michael Maloney, former Schuyler County sheriff, went 'beyond the traditional role'

Outdoors:How a patchwork of deer management philosophies impact whitetail populations, hunting

Dining:Elmira's best on display at Taste of Downtown: Here's what to expect this year

Miller retired from Steuben DA's Office in 2021

Miller was an assistant Steuben County prosecutor for eight years, retiring around March or April 2021, according to Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker.

He previously worked in the Steuben County Public Defender's Office for more than 20 years, Baker said.

Prosecutors said the criminal complaint is the result of an investigation by the FBI's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force and the New York State Police.

Additional assistance was provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

The date of Miller's next court appearance was not released.

Neal Simon on Twitter @HornellTribNeal. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on The Leader: Former Steuben County assistant DA facing child porn charges