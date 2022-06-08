Former Stillwater daycare worker arrested on child porn charges

Jun. 8—A former Stillwater daycare worker who has been under investigation since November for possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material was still seeking employment around children until her arrest.

Savannah Noel Hawthorne, 22, of Enid, was arrested on June 3 after a "lengthy and painstaking investigation," SPD Public Information Officer TJ Low said. According to a social media post made by Hawthorne on Nov. 29 in the "Enid Area Chit Chat", she asked, "can anyone tell me the process of becoming a substitute teacher in Enid? I would love to if they are looking for more." Hawthorne moved from Stillwater to Enid. She worked at a local daycare while she lived in Stillwater. On May 5, almost a month before her arrest, she wrote in the same Facebook group, "Hi there, I'm looking for anyone needing a nanny/consistent babysitter! I've been working with kids since 2018 in daycares and in homes. I'm flexible with schedules and rates and willing to watch any age. I'd love to chat more with anyone about my background, certifications, and more!"

The investigation took more than six months to lead to an arrest. Low said police received a cyber tip on Nov. 2 from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

"The cyber tip received from NCMEC indicated Twitter identified apparent child pornography on their network," Low said. "Some of the information received from Twitter indicated the suspect had possession of child pornography and was actively soliciting buyers for distribution."

Stillwater Detective Stephanie Wheeler with the Criminal Investigations Division — also cross-commissioned with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force — started investigating once she received the cyber tip.

Low said the department isn't releasing the name of the daycare facility since the investigation is ongoing, but employees at the facility, parents, and guardians have all been notified. Hawthorne was booked into the Payne County Jail Monday, but charges haven't been filed by the Payne County District Attorney's Office. SPD is asking for anyone who may have information to contact them via SPD Tipline at 405-742-8237.