Former Stillwater daycare worker sentenced on child porn charges

Apr. 12—Judge Michael Kulling on Monday sentenced the former Stillwater daycare worker who possessed and distributed child pornography materials to 18 years in prison after she took a blind plea deal.

Savannah Hawthorne, 22, was arrested this past June after the Stillwater Police Department received a cybertip in November 2021 from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. The cybertip indicated Twitter identified child pornography in its network, and Hawthorne was actively soliciting buyers for the material, SPD said.

A month before her arrest, Hawthorne posted in a Facebook group, saying she was "looking for anyone needing a nanny/consistent babysitter"

Hawthorne pleaded not guilty in July 2022. The lead prosecutor was Kevin Etherington — the former first assistant district attorney who stands accused of the same crime. She pleaded guilty the following November.

Hawthorne will have to register as a sex offender, and she was given credit for time served.

Men arrested after allegedly throwing gun, drugs from car in attempt to evade police

Two men were arrested after tossing a gun and drugs from a car during a pursuit Friday afternoon, Stillwater Police Department officers said.

Jason Gray was charged with aggravated trafficking illegal drugs and Alonzo Rupp was charged with possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

The Chevrolet Caprice failed to stop at a stop sign on McElroy Road and "it was obvious the Caprice was attempting to flee," officer Josh Carson said in an affidavit.

Carson said he observed two baggies fly out of the Caprice's passenger side windows. When the car pulled over, he said he immediately recognized Gray and Rupp as Hoover Crip gang members from previous contacts.

Carson said Rupp admitted to throwing a gun from the car during the pursuit because he is a felon, and detectives later found six grams of pressed fentanyl pills and a Smith & Wesson semi-automatic pistol. Rupp allegedly said he kept the gun for protection because of his gang affiliation.

The driver was going to be arrested, but he told police he was friends with Rupp from prison, but he did not know Gray and had nothing to do with the drugs or gun. He allowed them to search his phone for messages indicating he was selling drugs, and none were found. He was released from the scene and filled out a witness statement.