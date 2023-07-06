Former Stilwell, Okla. teacher accused of sex crime with student under age 12

A former Stilwell, Oklahoma teacher faces federal charges of sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 12, the FBI reported Thursday, and agents are looking for other possible victims.

Lawrence Fourkiller, 47, is accused of the abuse of a child in his care in a six-count indictment that was unsealed Thursday by the U.S Attorney's office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, a news release from the FBI states.

Fourkiller is charged with offenses related to alleged abuse of a student and that he engaged in sexual contact with "multiple students in his care."

FBI agents in Dallas and Oklahoma City investigated the case, the news release states.

Fourkiller was taken into custody without incident by the Dallas Fort Worth Airport Police on June 28, the FBI reported.

U.S. Attorney Christopher J. Wilson of the Eastern District of Oklahoma and FBI Special Agent in Charge Edward J. Gray of the FBI's Oklahoma City office made the announcement Thursday.

A statement from the FBI released Thursday reads, "The FBI would like to thank the DFW Airport Police for their efforts to apprehend Fourkiller."

Stilwell Police and the FBI continue to investigate the case.

Stilwell is located about 45 miles northwest of Fort Smith in Adair County, Oklahoma in the Cherokee Nation.

FBI agents asks anyone with more information to call.

"The FBI has deployed its full investigative resources and is working closely with local law enforcement. If you or someone you know has witnessed unlawful conduct by Fourkiller or has any information about these allegations you may contact the FBI."

The number is 405-290-7770 in the Oklahoma city office or email LFVictims@fbi.gov.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Former Stilwell teacher accused of sex crimes against child