Former Stoneham detective sergeant arrested for wire fraud

A former Stoneham detective has been arrested for allegedly providing false information in rental applications to fraudulently obtain three separate apartment leases for which he intentionally withheld rent payments.

According to the DOJ, Robert Kennedy, 53, of Stoneham, was charged with one count of wire fraud. Documents show that Kennedy provided false and misleading information in his rental applications to landlords to obtain the respective apartment leases.

After his applications were approved and he moved in, the DOJ says that Kennedy would intentionally withhold rent payments, despite making a six-figure salary from the Stoneham Police Department. Kennedy lived in the apartments rent-free by allegedly taking advantage of the “slow eviction process.”

Documents say that most recently Kennedy’s landlord asked him to submit a tenant screening service, which included a credit check and eviction history check. Instead of providing his information, Kennedy allegedly provided the date of birth and social security number of a relative who shared his first and last name.

“The landlord relied on the information from the fraudulently obtained tenant screening report to approve Kennedy’s rental application and give Kennedy a lease for the apartment,” the DOJ says. “It is further alleged that Kennedy immediately and intentionally violated the terms of the lease by giving the landlord bad checks for his rent and security deposit and failing to make subsequent rent payments. "

Kennedy lived in the last apartment for four months without making rent payments and owes the landlord $14,000 in overdue rent.

In a statement, Stoneham Town Administrator Dennis Sheehan and Police Chief James McIntyre said Kennedy resigned from the police department on February 23 following notice of an internal investigation into a civil claims against him.

“The Town of Stoneham is grateful to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston and to the FBI for their diligent work on this matter,” Sheehan said. “The Town and the Stoneham Police Department will continue to cooperate with their investigation as the case progresses.”

Stoneham Police also say they have referred the matters to the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission, as they are relevant to Kennedy’s eligibility for recertification to work as a law enforcement officer.

The charge of wire fraud provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

Kennedy will appear in federal court in Boston today.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

