Former Story County Supervisor Marty Chitty seeks Republican nomination for Iowa House

Former Story County Supervisor, Current President of the Nevada School Board and resident of rural Nevada Marty Chitty will be making a bid for the Republican Nomination to represent Iowa House District 51.

A longtime Nevada community leader is making a bid for the Iowa House of Representatives.

Former Story County Supervisor and current Nevada School Board President Marty Chitty announced Tuesday he will seek the Republican Nomination to represent Iowa House District 51. The district covers several rural areas and communities in both Story and Marshall County.

Chitty leans on rural experience

Chitty strived to work hard on behalf of all residents of Story County throughout his time serving as a county supervisor, making decisions to strengthen the economy while ensuring there was necessary funding to meet the county's other needs.

He'd like to take his experience to the Iowa House and bring more recognition to Nevada and other rural communities.

"As a member of the Iowa House of Representatives, it is critical that Iowa, especially our rural communities, continue to be recognized as ‘open for business’ by businesses and industries desiring to locate or expand their workforce in Iowa," Chitty said. "I look forward to serving the residents of House District 51 when elected as the Republican nominee for Iowa House District 51 on June 4, 2024.”

Chitty's roots are in Story County

Chitty is a third-generation resident of Story County. He grew up on a farm near Nevada, where he and his wife Jenny raised their children in his childhood home, and they continue to reside there today.

“As a rural resident, I know first-hand the need to have quality roads and bridges in rural Iowa and will continue to advocate for infrastructure improvements in our rural areas," Chitty said. "As a Story County Supervisor, I prioritized rural bridge replacements in the Farm to Market network of roads which also enhanced public safety. I’m committed to continuing this priority going forward as your State Legislator.”

Chitty served on the Nevada School Board for 10 years before becoming a supervisor − eight of which he served as board president. Chitty ran for the school board again after serving as a supervisor and was elected in 2019.

Chitty is currently employed by Converse Conditioned Air and he is also a member of the Story County Farm Bureau. His nearly 25-year career with FedEx provided him with the opportunity to travel extensively throughout Story and Marshall Counties, getting to know their residents.

“Throughout my time as a Story County Supervisor, I’ve worked diligently to represent all residents of Story County. I am committed to being the voice of all residents of House District 51 going forward through continuing to listen to your thoughts and concerns while sharing my positive vision for our future."

The 2024 general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Celia Brocker is a government, crime, political and education reporter for the Ames Tribune. She can be reached at CBrocker@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Nevada's Marty Chitty announces bid for Iowa House seat