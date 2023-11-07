Former Streetsboro councilman accused of possessing stolen vehicles, guns, pleads guilty

A former Streetsboro City Council member and mayoral candidate pleaded guilty to charges stemming from possessing a stolen vehicles and firearms, among other offenses, at his state Route 14 scrap metal recycling business.

Jeffrey M. Allen, 60, pleaded guilty to more than 20 felony and misdemeanor counts during a pretrial hearing in Portage County Court of Common Pleas on Friday, according to court records. His son, Jeremiah W. Allen, 37, pleaded guilty to a dozen related misdemeanors, also on Friday.

Scheduling of sentencing for Jeffrey Allen's is pending a pre-sentence investigation by the court's adult probation department. An evaluation for intervention in lieu of conviction has also been ordered. If an intervention in lieu of conviction is granted, the charges he pleaded to could eventually be dismissed.

"The intervention in lieu of conviction program allows a person to plead guilty, but the judge does not impose a sentence," said Donald Malarcik, Jeffrey Allen's attorney. "In Ohio, in order to have a conviction, you have to have a plea and then the sentence…I'm going to ask the judge to put him in the ILC program. As long as Jeff stays out of trouble for two years, the charges will all be dismissed."

Jeremiah Allen is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 17. His attorney did not return a phone call seeking comment.

Malarcik said he believes the outcome for both Allens is "a good resolution."

A grand jury indictment, which includes the elder Allen on all 62 counts and his son on 43 of those counts, shows the Allens do business as Allen Alloys and Iron, LLC.

Jeffrey Allen was elected to Streetsboro City Council in 2013 and served a single four-year term. During that time, he was council president for a year and president of council's service committee for three years. He unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2015 and 2019.

According to the indictment, vehicles and firearms reported stolen were found at the business on April 27, 2022. This was the same day that Streetsboro police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were reported to have searched the business as part of a joint investigation.

The elder Allen's father started Allen Alloys and Iron at its current location, 8693 state Route 14, in 1969. Jeffrey Allen eventually took over the business.

Jeffrey Allen pleaded guilty to 10 counts of receiving stolen property involving vehicles and guns and a single count of tampering with records, all fourth-degree felonies. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of scrap metal dealing without registration with the Ohio director of public safety, five counts of possession of criminal tools, and single counts of offenses involving tampering with identification numbers and obstruction of justice, both fifth-degree felonies, and three misdemeanors.

As part of a plea deal, 32 other felony counts, including 18 additional receiving stolen property charges, and six misdemeanor charges were dismissed. The tampering with records charge was amended down from a third-degree felony, also as part of the plea deal.

Jeremiah Allen pleaded guilty to 12 counts, all misdemeanors. As part of a plea deal, nine of those charges were amended down from felonies and more than 30 other charges were dismissed.

Malarcik said that earlier this year, most of the equipment owned by Allen Alloys and Iron that had been seized, valued at an estimated $1.5 million, was returned. The highway patrol is still holding four pieces of equipment, but those are expected to be returned soon.

"We're grateful that we were able to resolve this case and get Jeffrey's equipment returned to him so he can continue to lawfully operate his business," said Malarcik.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Former Streetsboro councilman pleads guilty to more than 20 charges