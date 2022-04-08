Former Stuart Middle School teacher faces possible life term in sexual battery conviction

STUART — A former Stuart Middle School teacher faces up to life in prison after a jury on Thursday convicted him of a felony charge related to accusations in 2018 that a female student performed sexual acts on him during or after school hours on campus, according to a prosecutor and court records.

Jeffrey Tomasulo, 34, of Stuart, was found guilty of one count of sexual battery on a child by familial or custodial authority by a Martin County jury that was seated Monday, court filings show.

The jury, which deliberated Thursday for about four hours, also acquitted him of four identical charges.

Tomasulo was ordered into custody until his sentencing on May 6, where he could be ordered to prison for a term of 10 years up to life. He had been free in lieu of $410,000 bond, court records showed.

'Pressuring' victim for sexual acts

He was arrested in March of 2018 after the teen girl identified as the victim told Martin County sheriff’s officials the incidents occurred between Jan. 4 and March 20 that year, and that a school resource deputy was alerted to “allegations of suspicious behavior regarding a seventh-grade math teacher at his school.”

Tomasulo, who was then a first-year teacher, was terminated by the Martin County School District after his arrest. He had served as a substitute teacher in Martin County at the end of 2017 before taking a full-time position at Stuart Middle School, his employment record showed.

According to an arrest affidavit, he was accused of pressuring the then- 13-year-old student to perform sexual acts on him about five times.

The girl told sheriff’s officials Tomasulo started asking her “creepy” questions about her virginity, which led to him asking her to stay late after class and also to arrive at his classroom during first period. The girl reported she performed these acts on him either during first period, as well as after last period.

Tomasulo didn’t have class during his first period, arrest reports noted.

Investigators also spoke with the girl’s parents, who found out about the acts when she told her mother about them.

Assistant State Attorney David Lustgarten, who prosecuted the case with Assistant State Attorney Kristen Chase, said the state’s evidence included security video of Tomasulo’s classroom.

“We have video to confirm that she was in fact staying in the classroom by herself with him. All the students would exit the classroom, he would then come out to make doubly sure that the door was locked,” Lustgarten said. “She never exited the classroom. And then a short time later, she would exit the classroom and he would follow shortly thereafter.”

Flunked polygraph

Jurors weren’t permitted to hear about a March 29, 2018 polygraph examination conducted with Tomasulo that detectives concluded showed he was being deceptive. Tomasulo initially denied performing sexual acts, but later claimed the girl had been sexually aggressive toward him, according to an arrest affidavit.

“No pun intended because the defendant is a school teacher,” Lustgarten said, “but he received an F- on the polygraph.”

After the polygraph ended, Tomasulo admitted engaging in a sex act with the victim.

He did not testify during the two-day trial Lustgarten said.

Tomasulo was able to lock his classroom door and be alone with the girl, Lustgarten said, because the incidents happened a few weeks after the Feb. 14, 2018 mass fatal shootings at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland and Stuart Middle School administrators began requiring that all classroom doors be closed and locked during class.

“He felt safe to do this because it wasn't a strange or oddity for his door to be locked,” noted Lustgarten. “It was a requirement.”

On Wednesday, jurors heard testimony from Martin County Sheriff’s Detective Brian Broughten, Martin school’s resource officer Steve Franklin and Florida Department of Law Enforcement Agent Derick Brieske, according to court records.

Prosecutors though, did not call the girl as a witness to testify against Tomasulo.

Last year, Circuit Judge Michael J. McNicholas, who presided over the trial, ruled the girl “to be unavailable” to testify “in that the child would suffer severe emotional or mental harm by her participation in the trial.”

The girl’s mother, who attended most of the trial, was “elated” with the jury’s verdict, Lustgarten said.

“She was very thankful towards the Sheriff's Office, our office and … of course, she also expressed thanks to the jury,” he said.

Melissa E. Holsman is the legal affairs reporter for TCPalm and Treasure Coast Newspapers, and is writer and co-host of Uncertain Terms, a true crime podcast. Reach her at melissa.holsman@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Ex-Stuart Middle School teacher convicted after two-day trial