Former student accused of committing sex crimes at Old High during school

A former Wichita Falls High School student who police believe followed a pattern during his attacks is accused of sexually assaulting and trying to sexually assault girls at school in two separate incidents, according to allegations in court documents.

Jorge Edwardo Maldonado was free Sunday from the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center on bonds of $200,000 for charges of sexual assault and criminal attempt-sexual assault, according to online jail records.

Maldonado graduated from high school in March, according to WFISD.

Both sexual assault and attempted sexual assault are second degree felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

A Wichita Falls affidavit for an arrest warrant for a sexual assault charge details the allegations against Maldonado in connection with a Jan. 30, incident.

On Feb. 6, Wichita Falls police responded to a report of a sexual assault that had happened Jan. 30 at Old High, according to allegations in the affidavit.

During a Feb. 9 interview at Patsy's House Children's Advocacy Center, the victim said Maldonado raped her at school, according to allegations in the affidavit.

He contacted her on Snapchat Jan. 29 and told her to meet him during third period at school next day, according to allegations. She met him in the hallway then.

When she began to walk away, he called her to come with him into an empty classroom, and she asked him, "What are we doing?" according to allegations.

Maldonado asked her if she was scared, and she said yes, according to allegations. When he began to kiss her, she told him that someone would see them, and she did not want to do anything.

He continued to touch her and then raped her even though she told him many times she "did not want to do this," according to allegations. At one point, he hugged her and apologized, saying, "I'm sorry. I'm sorry. I don't know why I do this."

She told three other people about the incident, and an investigator confirmed the stories were consistent with what the victim said in a forensic interview at Patsy's House, according to allegations.

Maldonado told the school that he only touched her rear end, but nothing else happened, according to allegations.

Video footage from Wichita Falls ISD police showed the victim and Maldonado meeting in the hallway, going into a classroom and later coming out of it, according to allegations.

Video also showed how her demeanor was different before she went in from when she left the classroom, according to allegations.

Maldonado refused to speak to a Wichita Falls police investigator, saying he had retained a lawyer, according to allegations.

A second affidavit for an arrest warrant for a charge of criminal attempt-sexual assault provides information about the allegations against Maldonado in connection with a Dec. 1, incident.

WFISD police contacted an investigator with the Wichita Falls police March 3 about an alleged sexual assault, according to allegations.

The victim was taken to Patsy's House Children's Advocacy Center on March 14 for a forensic interview, according to allegations.

She told the interviewer that she and Maldonado had engaged in consensual sex, according to allegations. But he became aggressive, and she was frightened.

She disclosed that two or three nonconsensual, aggressive incidents happened at school, according to allegations.

During one incident, she and Maldonado were in the first floor stairwell near the art hallway, and he pulled her hair and asked her to go with him, according to allegations.

He put his hands around her neck and pushed her against the wall, and she told him, "No," according to allegations. During the attack, he touched her inappropriately, and she tried to fight him off twice. But he pushed her back against the wall.

Eventually, he apologized and left shortly afterward, according to allegations. The attack she described in the forensic interview was corroborated by her father, school staff members and others.

The investigator believes the case shows Maldonado's pattern of behavior toward victims, according to allegations. Maldonado becomes aggressive, attacks a female student at school and then apologizes afterward.

He had a similar way of operating in an alleged sexual assault he was previously arrested for, according to allegations.

Anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Maldonado has also been charged with possession of less than 1 gram of THC in connection with a Dec. 13 incident, according to court documents.

Tetrahydrocannabinol is a substance that imparts the sensation of being high to a user.

During a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Britain St., Wichita Falls police found a vape pen with a half empty cartridge containing THC in the vehicle Maldonado was driving, according to court and jail records.

Maldonado's bond is $5,000 for that charge. The state jail felony is punishable by up to two years in a state jail facility.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Maldonado accused of sexual assault at Wichita Falls High School