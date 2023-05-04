Former student accused of threatening to blow up TCU found incompetent to stand trial

The former TCU student accused of threatening to “blow up” the campus in February has been found incompetent to stand trial, according to court documents.

Ahmad Peterson-Adeyanju, 25, remains in the Tarrant County Jail, and court records show he faces four charges related to the TCU incident. The results of the psychological exam, requested by Peterson-Adeyanju’s lawyer Lateph Adeniji in late February, indicated Peterson-Adeyanju is not currently competent to stand trial on those charges.

A judge issued an order on March 28 for Peterson-Adeyanju to participate in treatment through the county’s jail-based competency restoration program and possibly additional treatment in a mental health facility or outpatient program. If he is later deemed competent, the case would proceed to trial.

Peterson-Adeyanju was arrested at TCU on Feb. 2 after he was accused of threatening the Fort Worth university’s staff and threatening to blow up the campus, according to police. Fort Worth police said they found a loaded gun in his car just off West Berry Street but no explosives.

A Tarrant County grand jury indicted Peterson-Adeyanju on Feb. 15 on the felony charges of terroristic threat and criminal mischief. He also faces misdemeanor charges of trespassing and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

According to court records, Peterson-Adeyanju had mental health concerns and was not taking his medication before the Feb. 2 incident.

Peterson-Adeyanju was originally scheduled to appear in court Feb. 21, but the date was pushed back until after the psychological exam could be completed, according to his lawyer.