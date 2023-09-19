Former student accuses ex-Bergen County teacher of sexual abuse in the 1980s

A former Carlstadt student is accusing one of his teachers of sexual assault when he was a fifth grader in the 1980s.

The victim, identified only by his initials in a lawsuit filed on Sept. 14, said that when he was a student at Lincoln Elementary School, art teacher Gerald Juzdan began grooming him "immediately" as the school year began.

Juzdan is not the only defendant named in the lawsuit. The Carlstadt school district and Board of Education were also named.

"While I cannot comment on litigation, especially one that alleges conduct that occurred at a school that no longer exists and at a time when no current staff was employed, please be advised that Carlstadt Public School is committed to providing a 100% safe and happy place to learn and work," said Allison Evans, superintendent of Carlstadt Public School.

Carlstadt’s two former elementary schools, Lincoln Elementary School and Washington School, were closed in 2007, and the new Carlstadt Public School opened to students. The two older buildings were given to the borough in a land swap with the school district about a decade ago. Washington School was demolished in 2008 and its tract turned into Village Green Park.

Daniel Lapinski, attorney for the victim, declined to go into further detail about the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, the victim would have music and art classes in the same classroom and the music teacher would be in the room 50% to 70% of the time when the touching occurred. The suit says the touching began in November 1981.

The victim accused Juzdan of inappropriately touching him, scratching and running his hands down the victim's back and having his arm around the victim's shoulders during after-school hours in the hallway.

The suit says Juzdan would bring his student back to his classroom to sit on his desk, where he would put his chair between the student's legs and then would rub his knees and legs, tickle his bare back and rub his bare chest and stomach.

Juzdan had the victim pose for "inappropriate" photos, and the touching after school happened 15 to 20 times, according to the lawsuit.

As the year progressed, the victim said, the touching escalated, and Juzdan would touch him in front of classmates, putting his hand under his shirt and playing "itsy bitsy spider" and scratching and massaging his bare chest and stomach under his clothes.

The suit says the "inappropriate conduct was so obvious to other students in the classroom that [the victim's] classmates would make fun of him and say things like 'He [the alleged perpetrator] loves you,'" which led to extreme embarrassment and discomfort.

The victim believes that a number of staff members saw him walk around with Juzdan multiple times but that Juzdan would intentionally take paths to avoid other teachers, administrators and staff. The victim said that at least one time, Juzdan took him down to the school's boiler room and they were seen by one of the janitors.

The lawsuit says the abuse continued into the victim's sixth grade year and that there is a belief that he was not the only victim of Juzdan.

A similar lawsuit accusing Juzdan of sexual abuse of a student during the 1981-1982 school year was filed against the Carlstadt school district and Board of Education in 2021. That case was later dismissed with prejudice.

Accusations followed Juzdan when he taught in Glen Ridge, and he was later arrested on child abuse charges. As part of his pretrial intervention, he was required to give up his teaching license, according to an order of revocation filed with the State Board of Examiners in October 2010. He was issued a teacher of art certificate in November 1974.

The victim said the district had a responsibility to ensure the safety of students and failed to do so, fostering a "culture and environment characterized by permissiveness and a lack of supervision that enabled staff members to sexually abuse students."

He said the district was aware of Juzdan's "predatory behavior" but did nothing about it.

The lawsuit criticizes the district for hiring Juzdan, saying parents and students rely on the district to keep children safe from harm and his hiring gave the impression that he did not pose a threat to children.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Carlstadt NJ former student accuses ex-teacher of sex abuse