Former student arrested and charged after bringing drugs, gun to Marietta High School

A former Marietta High School student is facing charges for returning to his alma mater with drugs and a gun.

In a letter sent to parents, Interim Principal at Marietta High School Marco Holland said a former student was spotted on the school’s campus on Thursday afternoon.

A school administrator and the Marietta police school resource officer detained and searched the suspect. They found marijuana and a handgun.

The former student was arrested and charged.

“Student safety is our highest priority, and out of an abundance of caution, MPD increased its presence on campus for dismissal this afternoon. As we do every year during the final days of the school year, we will have additional officers on campus next week,” Holland wrote.

School leaders did not identify the former student or comment on the exact charges.

The last day of school for Marietta City Schools is scheduled for May 26.

