Former student athlete sues Palmyra district over abuse claims

A former student athlete at Palmyra High School is suing the Board of Education, Principal Ken Hollaway and district Superintendent Brian McBride, claiming they failed to protect her from predatory behavior by a high school tennis coach.

The unnamed woman, referred to in the suit as GT, claims Francis Hiller sexually assaulted and abused during her four years at the school, compromising her mental and physical health and her quality of life.

GT, who now lives in Mississippi, was a student from 2012 to 2016. She claims Hiller used his position as her tennis coach to gain her trust and coerced into a sexual relationship. Her suit, filed in Superior Court in November, claims the encounters happened on school grounds.

She argues the board was negligent in hiring the man and “should have known Hiller was not properly qualified as a teacher/tennis coach at Palmyra High School and had the propensity for sexual contact and/or sexual abuse."

Hiller resigned from Palmyra High School in 2017. Two years later, the New Jersey Department of Education revoked all of Hiller's teaching certificates after he agreed to surrender his certificates.

A heavily redacted Order to Show Cause issued in December 2017 reports Hiller resigned “following allegations of inappropriate conduct and/or communications.”

The document, obtained through a state Open Public Records Act does not make clear who was the target of Hiller’s conduct. Much of the details — including four full paragraphs — are blacked out in the copy provided to this news organization.

However, it does say Hiller said he “had been drinking and was in a messaging conversation with someone else and he and that individual were exchanging sexual images and videos.”

After realizing his mistake, Hiller sent the recipient several messages asking them not to open the video.

The Order to Show Cause says the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office “also investigated the incident,” but it’s not clear what incident that refers to as it’s between two redacted paragraphs and comes before the unredacted portion regarding the errant messages.

The order does go on to say that the prosecutor’s office “noted in its report that Hiller's information was consistent with what (redacted) had stated. The BCPO did not bring criminal charges against Hiller.”

Attorneys for the Board of Education, Hollaway and McBride declined comment. The defendants denied the claims in a legal filing answering the suit.

GT is seeking compensation for financial damages and legal fees.

