Former student brings drugs and gun into Marietta High School while students change classes

An 18-year-old is facing charges after being accused of bringing a gun into his former school.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell learned that even though he’s no longer a student at Marietta High School, Curtis Myers was able to get inside during a class change, one of the busiest times of the day.

Police say that when they caught up with them, they found a loaded Glock and marijuana in his backpack.

“I’m surprised that they could get that close to the school,” MHS Senior Cain Arias said.

Arias was not around when police were searching the campus, but says he’s concerned.

“It makes me think of how other bad things have happened in other schools and how that could have just happened yesterday to us,” he explained.

Newell obtained a copy of Myers’ arrest warrant that shows school administrators told him to leave the school when they realized he wasn’t a student, but he refused.

School resource officers went after Myers while the hallways were filled with students.

The school district released a letter that read, in part:

“Student safety is our highest priority, and out of an abundance of caution, MPD increased its presence on campus for dismissal this afternoon. As we do every year during the final days of the school year, we will have additional officers on campus next week.”

