Former student in Jeannette sues school district over sexual abuse

Jan. 26—A former student is suing the Jeannette City School District alleging that administrators there were aware that he was being sexually abused by a teacher.

The teacher, Maria Chappell, was charged by the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office in 2016 with having sex with a student. She pleaded guilty on Oct. 31, 2018, and was ordered to serve six to 23 months in jail, as well as four years of probation.

The Tribune-Review does not name victims of sexual assault he is only identified by his initials in the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, the victim met Chappell in 2013 when he was 14 years old. During the 2015-2016 school year, their relationship became sexual. The complaint alleges that Chappell had sexual contact with the boy about 50 times between January and March 2016 when he was 16 years old, including in Chappell's high school classroom.

"Perpetrator was empowered to have sexual contact with [the victim] in her classroom in part because she covered the window into the classroom to obstruct the view into the room, a fact known to the district and/or district agents/employees," the complaint said.

The lawsuit alleges that Chappell was ordered to uncover the windows, but refused to do so.

In addition, the complaint said that reports were made by other students about Chappell's behavior, and that administrators were suspicious of her. However, it continues that they did not "immediately" report her to authorities, violating Pennsylvania law.

The lawsuit, which includes claims under Title IX and for negligence, accuses officials in the district of having notice of the abuse and hostile educational environment it created, and then responding with deliberate indifference.

"He is at a point in his life where he's realized how deeply this affected him," said the former student's lawyer, Nate Foote. "He's now ready to see the institution held responsible in addition to Ms. Chappell."

Jeannette School District Solicitor Peter Halesey said Tuesday he had yet to see the lawsuit and declined to comment about its allegations.