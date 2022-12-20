Former student of local cosmetology school taking complaints to AG’s office

On Monday morning, a small group of students stood outside of the Fountain of the Youth Academy of Cosmetology holding signs and demanding that they get their money back.

“I’ve reached out to the attorney general’s office, financial aid,” explained Sherell Woodson, a former student.

Sherrell Woodson, a former student of the Fountain of Youth Academy of Cosmetology, said that the school took out multiple loans without her knowledge, and withheld her financial award.

“I was supposed to receive $1,000 in a HERF grant, and I did not receive it,” said Woodson.

But Woodson said when she comforted the owner of the academy and demanded to figure out what was going on, she had the police called on her.

“As I proceeded to ask for my paperwork again, she proceeded to call the police on me,” Woodson said.

Woodson said the program then dropped her, which she believes was retaliation. Her classmates agreed and said they too have complaints about the school.

“My master promissory note was signed without my knowledge and permission,” shared Keinesha Brown.

So far, Channel 11 News has spoken to four students, but a Facebook group has more than a hundred students and educators sharing similar experiences.

Earlier this month, the station spoke with the creator of the page who said she had upward of $6,000 stolen. Another woman said she has exhausted every avenue to get her money back.

“How is she still getting away with this,” said Racquel Miller.,

The owner of the academy again denied the allegations and declined to speak with Channel 11 News.

Channel 11 News has not heard back from the attorney general’s office.

But Woodson has copies showing that she has contacted the office, financial aid, and the loan company.

We asked Woodson with so many students allegedly impacted, why only three people showed up to protest.

“I do believe that they are scared,” Woodson said.

Despite ongoing claims, the school is open and operating.

