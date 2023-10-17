Former student who lost legs in accident makes ‘incredible’ return to Tennessee school

An 18-year-old who lost both her legs earlier this year made a public appearance last week walking with her prosthetics at her former high school’s football game in Tennessee.

A video filmed at Smyrna High School’s football game on Oct. 13 shows Janae Edmondson, a 2023 graduate of the school, walking across the track.

“Janae has chosen to take her first steps on prosthetics at ... (Smyrna) High School because this place means so much to her,” the announcer said as Edmondson walked arm-in-arm with several supporters.

The roar of the crowd nearly drowned out the announcer as 18-year-old Edmondson walked and waved.

“For Janae to return to Smyrna High School and walk with her prosthetics was incredible to experience for everyone in attendance,” Smyrna High School principal Sherri Southerland wrote in a statement shared with McClatchy News. “Our school is honored that she wanted to return to our community and share this with us.”

Edmondson lost both her legs in an accident in February when she was traveling with her club volleyball team to St. Louis, McClatchy News reported. She was walking back to the hotel when a driver ran a yield sign and hit another car, which then hit Edmondson.

17-year-old’s legs amputated after crash while in Missouri for volleyball tournament

The 21-year-old driver who is accused of striking Edmondson pleaded not guilty to charges in April, KSDK reported.

Edmondson’s legs were amputated following the crash. Months of surgery and rehabilitation followed the incident, as described by Edmondson’s mother in a Facebook post that also showed her daughter walking with the prosthetics in late September.

“I also got to finally hug my daughter standing up today and I don’t know what to say but it was an unbelievable feeling to be able to do that again,” Francine Edmondson wrote in the post. “I’m still crying with joy when I think about it.”

Community members have supported Edmondson following the accident, from her high school to Middle Tennessee State University, where she is a freshman. The school held a benefit event on Edmondson’s behalf.

She signed with the university in April after they offered her a partial scholarship to serve as the volleyball team’s manager, the Daily News Journal reported.

“The whole club loves Janae and values her athletic gifts, toughness, determination, and perseverance,” her team, the MIDTN Volleyball Club, wrote at the time of the accident.

Smyrna is about 20 miles southeast of Nashville.

