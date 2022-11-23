Former student teacher indicted on sex charges involving Butler County teen

Nov. 23—A former student teacher in Lakota Schools has been indicted on sex charges involving a student.

Ana Leigh D'Ettorre, 24, of Louisville, Ky., is charged with one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony, and 11 counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, all first-degree misdemeanors, according to court documents.

The alleged crimes occurred between May 21 and Aug. 30 of this year and involved a teen between the age of 13 and 16, according to the indictment.

D'Ettorre was a student teacher at Liberty Junior School during the second semester of the 2021-2022 school year. Her last day at Lakota was May 4, 2022. said Betsy Fuller, district spokeswoman. She was a student a Liberty University at the time.

The district receive no complaints about D'Ettorre during her time at Liberty Junior, Fuller said.

Butler County Assistant Prosecutor Lindsey Sheehan said in addition to sexual conduct with the student, D'Ettorre was sending nude photos to the victim.

The alleged crime occurred after the school year, but D'Ettorre met the victim during her time as a student teacher, Sheehan said.

The case was investigated by Monroe Police, because that is where the alleged conduct happened.

"We know it was somewhere within the city limits of Monroe, but we were never able to pinpoint where. Sounded like it was during travel in a car," Sheehan said.

"We are incredibly disappointed that such serious charges have been brought upon a student teacher who spent time with our students," Fuller said. "After the start of the current school year, we were notified that an investigation involving Ms. D'Ettorre was taking place and fully cooperated with law enforcement. Ms. D'Ettorre was a student teacher in one of our schools whose last day at Lakota was May 4, 2022. The alleged incident took place later that month."

Fuller added, "It is imperative that our students feel safe in our schools, which is why we ask them, or their parents, to immediately report any concerns directly to an administrator."

The case is assigned to Butler County Common Pleas Judge Noah Powers II. As of today, she is not yet in custody in Butler County.