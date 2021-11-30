Former substance abuse counselor at Ft. Bragg arrested in sexual contact without consent case

Nov. 30—RALEIGH — A former substance abuse counselor was arrested Nov. 22 for an indictment that alleges sexual contact without consent and sexual activity by a custodian at Ft. Bragg Military Reservation.

Harell Jamison, age 47, a former substance abuse counselor for Substance Use Disorder Clinical Care at Womack Army Medical Center, was arrested in Raleigh for the charges pursuant to an indictment by a federal grand jury on Nov. 2, according to a Monday announcement by Michael F. Easley Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

The indictment alleges that Jamison touched an individual in the genitalia, groin and inner thigh without her permission on July 14. This touching occurred on Ft. Bragg Military Reservation and while Jamison was an employee of Womack Army Medical Center, an institution having custody of the individual.

If convicted of the sexual contact without permission count, Jamison faces a maximum imprisonment term of no more than two years, a $250,000 fine, and a term of supervised release following any term of imprisonment. If convicted of the sexual activity by a custodian count, Jamison faces a maximum imprisonment term of no more than 88 months, a $250,000 fine, and a term of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the case.