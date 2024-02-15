Former substitute at local Catholic school accused of inappropriately touching teen appears in court

A former substitute teacher accused of having inappropriate contact with a teen faced a judge on Wednesday.

We heard straight from the alleged victim for the first time.

A Mount Lebanon police officer also spoke in court.

The officer said while he was interviewing Damon Gall, Gall said he made a mistake.

According to the criminal complaint, Mount Lebanon police received a childline report from a school counselor at Seton LaSalle Catholic High School.

The report alleged Gall had inappropriate contact with a 15-year-old student.

The student told the court Wednesday that she needed some extra time to finish a math test and all the other students left but she stayed behind to complete it.

She says that’s when Gall closed the door, told her she was beautiful and inappropriately touched her under her skirt.

She also said he moved her hand, forcing her to touch him.

Gall is no longer employed by the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh.

His attorney entered a not-guilty plea.

Channel 11 has also learned Gall worked at Ringgold and served as a long-term sub in the Mount Lebanon school district from August 2022 through January 2023 and was an assistant cross-country coach.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

PPS student charged, accused of assaulting ‘at least’ 4 school employees One person killed in wrong-way crash on I-70 ‘Code Blue’ declared for Wednesday night through weekend in Allegheny County, Pittsburgh VIDEO: Man accused of pointing gun at Amazon delivery driver appears in court DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts