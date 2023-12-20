Former substitute teacher in Augusta County pleads no contest in alleged kicking incident

STAUNTON — A former substitute teacher in Augusta County who was accused of kicking a student at Hugh K. Cassell Elementary School in October pleaded no contest Wednesday to a charge of assault and battery.

The misdemeanor charge against Laryn O. Weeks, 22, of Waynesboro, was taken under advisement and will be dismissed in one year as long as she stays trouble-free, according to her attorney, Thomas Weidner IV.

Weidner said the incident took place Oct. 27 while students were lying on the floor watching a movie at the elementary school. When some of them became a bit unruly, Weidner said Weeks walked over and nudged them with her toe.

"She didn't kick anybody, she didn't hurt anybody," he said while acknowledging the students were touched without consent.

Weeks was fired on the day of the incident. However, a parent contacted school officials the next day with a complaint claiming her child was bruised, and alleged the student was kicked. That's when authorities were called, according to Weidner, but it was later determined the child was not involved in the incident.

Authorities charged Weeks on Nov. 2. Augusta County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Katie Jackson handled the case Tuesday in Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court.

