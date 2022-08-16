Former Suffolk County prosecutor charged with 2017 rape in NYC

A former Boston prosecutor is accused of raping a woman at a New York City hotel in 2017.

Adam Foss, 42, was indicted on one count of rape in the first degree and one count of sexual assault in the first degree, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr. announced Tuesday.

According to court documents, Foss met the 25-year-old woman at a Midtown hotel in October 2017 after exchanging calls and texts for about a month. After the woman repeatedly rebuffed Foss’s sexual advances, the two fell asleep. Prosecutors allege Foss then raped the woman while she slept.

“I thank this brave survivor, who had the courage to come forward and share her story,” Bragg said in a statement. “Our Special Victims Division is survivor-centered and trauma-informed, and we encourage anyone who believes they have been the victim of a sex crime to call our Hotline at 212-335-9373. Our prosecutors, investigators, and service providers are available to help.”

Foss is a public speaker and founder of Prosecutor Impact. He was an assistant district attorney in Suffolk County from 2008 to 2016.

Foss now lives in Los Angeles.

